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RAYE teases Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding with cheeky hint

RAYE hints at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next move at iHeartRadio awards

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

RAYE teases Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding with cheeky hint
RAYE hints at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next move at iHeartRadio awards

RAYE had a striking look in her eyes looking at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as she sang her hit song, Where Is My Husband, at the iHeartRadio Awards.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her husband-to-be attended their first award show together on Thursday, March 26, and it might be the one before they get married.

The musician RAYE seemed to tease the couple about their upcoming nuptials during her performance as she pointed to the Eras Tour performer and her fiancée while singing Where Is My Husband, and the couple matched the energy by dancing to it.  

Swifties in the comments flocked to congratulate the couple on their incoming marriage, as excitement about the American Royal Wedding. 

While Swift and Kelce are expected to tie the knot soon, they are keeping their plans a strictly guarded secret.

Recently, Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce was asked about the approaching event and she said, “I would love to give you all the details. I don’t have them.”

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