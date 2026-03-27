J.K. Rowling breaks silence after ‘Harry Potter' teaser release

J.K. Rowling has spoken out following HBO’s release of the first teaser for its upcoming Harry Potter series.

The author took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to share her excitement.

She wrote, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

Her reaction came in response to a fan who praised the teaser as “bloody marvelous.”

Rowling echoed the sentiment adding her seal of approval to the highly anticipated project.

The series, set to premiere on Christmas Day 2026, began filming in the UK last summer and stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Controversies surrounding 'Harry Potter' series

Despite Rowling’s enthusiasm, the teaser has sparked divided reactions among fans.

Some criticized the trailer’s muted color palette, lack of whimsical tone, and minimal display of magic compared to the original films.

Casting has also drawn backlash, particularly because of the decision to cast Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

The actor revealed he has received racially motivated death threats since the announcement.

Rowling herself remains a polarizing figure.

Her outspoken anti trans views continue to overshadow the franchise, with critics arguing that her involvement cannot be separated from the harm they say she has caused to the trans community.

On social media, one user summed up the divide, “Leftists won’t like it because of JKR, right wingers won’t like it because JKR retconned characters to be woke, and kids today won’t like it because it’s millennial slop.”



