Backstreet Boys AJ McLean shows support to Britney Spears after DUI arrest

AJ McLean stands by Britney Spears during tough time with legal trouble

AJ McLean is a friend Britney Spears can lean on during her tough time amid ongoing legal woes after her DUI arrest.

The Backstreet Boys member, 48, spoke in support of Spears during the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026, as he revealed that they are also neighbours.

“We see each other every so often,” McLean said, adding, “live in the same neighborhood in the same area.”

The singer, who was nominated for the favourite onscreen category at the awards, noted that he “always just give[s] her a hug and check[s] on her” whenever he runs into the pop icon, in conversation with Page Six.

The Everybody hitmaker also added that he wishes “her the best,” without mentioning the arrest. When asked if he has spoken to her recently, he told the outlet that he hasn’t.

This comes after Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California earlier this month after she as caught swerving and speeding allegedly under the influence.

She was later released in the morning and her manager Cade Hudson released an official statement saying her actions were “inexcusable.”

While the Toxic songstress has not addressed the situation herself, an insider spilled that she is devastated and scared beyond measure for what the consequences would be.