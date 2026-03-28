 
Geo News

Tennessee pulls off upset over Iowa State, heading to Elite Eight again

Tennessee is now set to face No. 1 Michigan (34-3) in the Elite Eight tomorrow, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 28, 2026

Tennessee pulls off upset over Iowa State, heading to Elite Eight again
Tennessee pulls off upset over Iowa State, heading to Elite Eight again

Tennessee basketball knocks off Iowa State in the second half to secure a place in the third Elite Eight again.

Tennessee beats Iowa State with a 76-62 win in the Sweet 16 on March 27 at the United Center in Chicago.

For context, Tennessee has secured their berth to the Elite Eight, first in 2024 and second in 2025, which features key veterans such as Zakai Zeigler.

The current roster is comprised of 11 newcomers, young blood with familiar goals.

Tennessee is now set to face No. 1 Michigan (34-3) in the Elite Eight tomorrow, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

If the Tennesseans win this game, they would secure the Final Four for the first time ever in program history.

Freshman Nate Ament led Tenneese with 18 points, while Felix Okpara and Jaylen Carey each chipped in double-doubles.

Nate Heise and Tamin Lipsey each scored 18 points for Iowa State.

Tennessee enjoyed a comfortable lead for the majority of the second half before fouls became an issue.

With just under nine minutes left, the Cyclones were in the double bonus but failed to convert from the foul line, going 10 of their 20 after halftime.

Tennessee lost last year’s 69-50 Elite Eight loss to Houston, which had a 42-35 rebounding edge and held the Vols to 29 percent shooting.

Kash Patel's personal email hacked by Iran-linked group: See what data is leaked?
Kash Patel's personal email hacked by Iran-linked group: See what data is leaked?
How much is PS5 now? Sony confirms new console costs starting April 2
How much is PS5 now? Sony confirms new console costs starting April 2
Netflix price increase 2026: How much subscriptions cost now for every plan
Netflix price increase 2026: How much subscriptions cost now for every plan
How much screen time should 5-year-old have? UK govt issues new advice for parents
How much screen time should 5-year-old have? UK govt issues new advice for parents
Turkish influencer Kübra Karaaslan, 21, dies in bridge jump tragedy
Turkish influencer Kübra Karaaslan, 21, dies in bridge jump tragedy
US federal judge halts Pentagon plan to label Anthropic 'supply chain risk'
US federal judge halts Pentagon plan to label Anthropic 'supply chain risk'
Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na'Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here's what we know
Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na'Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here's what we know
Senate approves partial DHS funding, except immigration enforcement
Senate approves partial DHS funding, except immigration enforcement