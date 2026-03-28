Tennessee pulls off upset over Iowa State, heading to Elite Eight again

Tennessee basketball knocks off Iowa State in the second half to secure a place in the third Elite Eight again.

Tennessee beats Iowa State with a 76-62 win in the Sweet 16 on March 27 at the United Center in Chicago.

For context, Tennessee has secured their berth to the Elite Eight, first in 2024 and second in 2025, which features key veterans such as Zakai Zeigler.

The current roster is comprised of 11 newcomers, young blood with familiar goals.

Tennessee is now set to face No. 1 Michigan (34-3) in the Elite Eight tomorrow, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

If the Tennesseans win this game, they would secure the Final Four for the first time ever in program history.

Freshman Nate Ament led Tenneese with 18 points, while Felix Okpara and Jaylen Carey each chipped in double-doubles.

Nate Heise and Tamin Lipsey each scored 18 points for Iowa State.

Tennessee enjoyed a comfortable lead for the majority of the second half before fouls became an issue.

With just under nine minutes left, the Cyclones were in the double bonus but failed to convert from the foul line, going 10 of their 20 after halftime.

Tennessee lost last year’s 69-50 Elite Eight loss to Houston, which had a 42-35 rebounding edge and held the Vols to 29 percent shooting.