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Tiger Woods' DUI mugshot shows eyes appear bloodshot: Here's what we know

Woods faces his second DUI charge within the last decade; in 2017, he was arrested in Jupiter Island after using prescription drugs

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 28, 2026

Tiger Woods&apos; DUI mugshot shows eyes appear bloodshot: Here&apos;s what we know
Tiger Woods' DUI mugshot shows eyes appear bloodshot: Here's what we know

Tiger Woods, the golf GOAT, survived a deadly car rollover in Florida on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026.

Following the car crash, Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Later that evening, Tiger Woods’ mugshot was released where his eyes appear bloodshot.

As per the Martin County Sheriff’s Office the incident happened on Jupiter Island just after 2pm local time, a town home to Tiger Woods

John Bunensiek held a press conference and said Woodswas traveling at “a high rate of speed” when his vehicle smashed into another car that forced his vehicle to flip over onto the driver’s side.

Woods’ Land Rover flipped over before skidding down the road on the driver’s side, however the crash didn’t result in any injuries, and he crawled out of the passenger door.

Sheriff Budensiek revealed that Woods declined to give a urine sample after passing a BAC test (blood alcohol concentration), which led the authorities to the assumption that he was under the influence of a “medication or drug” as he tried “not to incriminate himself.”

Sheriff Budensiek said, “We really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail…but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And also, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”

It’s the second time that Woods has been charged with DUI within the last decade.

Back in 2017, he was arrested in Jupiter Island after using prescription drugs and being asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3am.

And in 2021, he crashed his vehicle which resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the rest of the year.

Woods had just made a comeback to professional golf earlier this week in the TGL championship after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

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