Edwin Diaz debuts signature 'Narco' entry for Dodgers—sparks online buzz

It was buzzing all night on Friday at Chavez Ravine, when the Dodgers received their 2025 World Series rings.

Edwin Diaz debuts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27, 2026 that sends netizens into a frenzy.

Following a ritual trend he started in 2018, Diaz made his entry into the field from the outfield bullpen, then got to the pitcher’s mound to trumpet blasts as his signature song Narco sent the stadium into frenzy.

Diaz delivered with two strikeouts to wrap up the 5-4 victory.

For the last seven years, Diaz had been associated with New York and became a star, stacking up 144 saves while turning into a fan favorite at Citi Field.

He spent the last three years performing the signature at Citi Field as a member of the Mets before signing a $69 million contract with the Dodgers.

Diaz, a 32-year-old from Puerto has registered 253 saves in his nine-year MLB career.

Besides, he was awarded the American League Reliever of the Year in 2018 and four years later, he bagged the National Reliever of the Year twice, in 2022 and 2025, respectively.