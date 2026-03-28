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Katy Perry gives rare glimpse of life with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau get playful on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 28, 2026

Katy Perry gives rare glimpse of life with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry gives rare glimpse of life with Justin Trudeau 

Leave it to Katy Perry to turn a headline into a punchline.

The pop star gave fans a peek into her relationship with Justin Trudeau – and instead of addressing the buzz directly, she leaned into humour.

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” she captioned a carousel of photos from their latest date night.

The first slide? A playful reveal. Perry showed an “age quiz” result of 33.1 (a generous glow-up from 41), while Trudeau clocked in at 43 – shaving over a decade off his real age.

Naturally fans ate it up.

Beyond the laughs, the post offered a softer look at Perry’s world – from skiing with her daughter Daisy (whom she shares with Orlando Bloom) to behind-the-scenes moments like custom boots being made for the five-year-old.

The couple, who went Instagram official in late 2025, have been quietly balancing a long-distance relationship ever since.

“The priority for both of them is stability for the kids… They travel whenever they can to spend time together,” a source shared.

Their story has been anything but low-key – from sightings in Montreal to a birthday celebration at Paris famed Crazy Horse, and even a diplomatic-style appearance in Japan alongside Fumio Kishida.

Still, it’s moments like this – light, unfiltered, and a little self-aware – that seem to define them best.

Because when your relationship is making headlines, you might as well have fun with it.

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