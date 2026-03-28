Britney Spears meets son Jayden after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has broken her social media silence following her DUI arrest last month, sharing a playful video with her younger son Jayden Federline, her first post since the 4 March incident.

The 44-year-old uploaded the clip to Instagram on 27 March, showing the pair larking around together in front of a mirror, taking turns holding a red phone to snap pictures.

Britney was clearly in good spirits, tossing her hair and smiling throughout. At one point she danced playfully around Jayden before quickly catching herself.

"Naughty little sister and a mama too!" she said while leaping around him. "Composure, I'm being very composed."

Jayden, 19, had his own moment in the video when he put on a Fedora hat and channelled his inner Michael Jackson, saying: "I wish I could be like Michael."

Britney also changed outfits during the clip, swapping her initial all-white look, low-rise white shorts and a cropped long-sleeved top, for skinny jeans, a blazer and heels.

She captioned the video warmly: "Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!!! Stay kind!!!"

Britney Spears/Instagram

The reunion comes after her rep confirmed in early March that Britney would be spending time with her sons as she worked through the aftermath of her arrest.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the statement said.

Her rep added that her loved ones were putting together a plan to support her wellbeing going forward.

The mother-son time carries extra meaning given how difficult their relationship has been at times.

Britney went close to three years without seeing Jayden, making the recent reconnection all the more significant to her. When he came back into her life in 2024, she was openly overwhelmed.

"I'm in shock!!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me!!!" she wrote at the time. "He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is!!!"

Jayden, who had been living in Hawaii with his father Kevin Federline, has since moved back to Los Angeles to pursue music.

He last appeared on Britney's Instagram in early January, and the pair have spent the last two Christmases together. Britney also shares son Sean, 20, with Federline.