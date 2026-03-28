David Beckham in 'tears' as Brooklyn rift deepens

Behind the polished image, things are getting painfully real for David Beckham.

The football icon was reportedly left emotional during a recent performance by his son Cruz Beckham at a small London venue – and is was not just another proud dad moment.

It was complicated.

Cruz performed Loneliest Boy, a track widely believed to reference the ongoing distance within the Beckham family – particularly involving eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

And according to those in the room, the atmosphere shifted instantly.

“Romeo had been perched toward the back… but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy, you could see the shift,” an eyewitness shared. “David became visibly overwhelmed, dabbing at his eyes, while Victoria Beckham moved closer to comfort him.”