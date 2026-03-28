‘Pizza Movie’ promo sparks debate over ‘Marty Supreme’ similarities

If movie promotion had a “loudest wins” category, Gaten Matarazzo just submitted his entry.

The Stranger Things star teamed up with Sean Giambrone to promote their upcoming Hulu comedy Pizza Movie – and let’s just say subtlety was not invited.

“Pizza Movie is an American film that comes out on April 3, 2026,” Matarazzo yelled, standing outdoors as the camera dramatically pulled back.

Right on cue, Giambrone popped into fame: “It’s on Hulu, streaming! It’s not in the theaters, we wanted it to be in the theaters, but they said ‘No!’”

Yes, they were shouting. Yes, it escalated. And yes, the internet immediately clocked the reference.

The whole bit is a near shot-for-shot parody of Timothee Chalamet’s now-iconic promo for Marty Supreme, where he famously yelled: “Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025!”

Matarazzo and Giambronedid not stop there.

“By the way, we want to be clear that we love the ballet and we love the opera!” they added — a cheeky nod to Chalamet’s recent “no one cares” comment that stirred backlash.

Fans were quick to react: “Why are they giving Marty Supreme in the beginning?” one wrote, while another asked, “Why are they tryna copy…”

Meanwhile, Pizza Movie – also starring Daniel Radcliffe – follows two friends on a bizzae quest… to climb stairs and grab pizza. Yes, really.

Moral of the story? If you are going to copy a promo – at least make it louder.