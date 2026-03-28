Dua Lipa celebrates six years of 'Future Nostalgia'

Dua Lipa marked six years of her second studio album Future Nostalgia.

Celebrating the milestone with her millions of fans, the Levitating hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 27.

She reposted a carousel on her social media, which was originally shared by @teamduahq, with a short n sweet caption. “6 years [four red heart emojis],” the Albanian-American pop star wrote.

Each slide of the post had four images with different titles, including the album, The photo shoots, The singles, The music videos, The tour, The moonlight edition, The Remix album, The Experience studio 2054, The Aesthetic and finally The Merch.

“Still feels like forever every time we come back to Future Nostalgia,” the original caption read. “Happy #6YearsOfFutureNostalgia”

Released on March 27, 2020, the album reached its 6th anniversary. It is widely credited with spearheading a disco-pop revival in the early 2020s and features several of Lipa’s biggest hits.

The lead single, Don't Start Now, became a global anthem. Levitating becomes one of the longest-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Physical and Break My Heart served as the chart-topping tracks.

The album also earned Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and British Album of the Year at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The Grammy winning songstress also issued special editions of her sophomore album.

Club Future Nostalgia (2020): A full remix album by The Blessed Madonna featuring icons like Madonna and Missy Elliott.

The Moonlight Edition (2021): A deluxe reissue including additional tracks like We're Good, Fever (with Angèle), and Prisoner (with Miley Cyrus).