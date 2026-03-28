The Weeknd makes major move as fans await new album

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, left fans in a frenzy with a not-so-subtle move.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker changed the profile picture of his professional Instagram account for the first time in over a year.

He has wiped off any photos or videos from the account however sometimes posts Instagram stories. The minimised online presence made his fans curious and they began to speculate that it’s because of a potential new album.

By not changing his profile photo for over a year, the Grammy winner maintained a kind of “frozen identity” which makes the latest social media update feel intentional, almost like a clue that a new chapter is on the horizon.

For the unversed, the Canadian singer and songwriter released his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on January 31, 2025.

This album is the final installment of a trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

It is considered his last project under The Weeknd stage name, with Tesfaye planning to move forward under his real name.

Notably, his previous album, After Hours, was named after a Martin Scorsese film, leading to theories that his next project might draw inspiration from Gene Hackman’s filmography, such as The Conversation or The French Connection as he has recently been associated with the name “Gene Hackerman.”

The account @gene.hackerman surfaced in early 2026, featuring photodumps, cryptic clips, and behind-the-scenes content from the Popular singer’s travels in Tokyo, Japan.

Initially fans considered it cryptic "alter ego" or a "finsta" (fake Instagram) however now it’s been considered his second social media account.

The name is widely believed to be a pun on the legendary American actor.

Fans have pointed out that Tesfaye’s Fortnite account was reportedly named "GeneHackmanXO," a nod to the actor who played Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman film.