Zayn Malik shares personal video message on ‘Mind of Mine' 10th anniversary

Zayn Malik celebrates one decade of debut album 'Mind of Mine'

Zayn Malik is celebrating 10 years of his debut solo album Mind of Mine with a heartfelt message.

Earlier this week, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories to post a short video of himself sharing the milestone with his supporters.

Clad in a black leather jacket the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker expressed his gratitude for all the love all this time.

“Zayn here,” he began in the brief clip. “It's been exactly 10 years since the release of Mind of Mind, so I thought I'd just do a little video just to say thank you so much for all the support.”

“Love you guys,” the Die For Me singer continued. “It means the world.”

He wrapped up the personal video message, joking, “hopefully I don't look too old,” flashed a bright smile and waved at his admirers.

For the unversed, Zayn, now 32, released Mind of Mine, his debut solo studio album on March 25, 2016.

It came out exactly one year after his departure from the boy band, consisting of Liam Payne (late), Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The lead single, Pillowtalk, debuted at number one in both the UK and US, making Zayn the first British male artist to achieve this with a debut single.

He dropped Like I Would as the second official single, which leaned more toward an uptempo, dance-pop sound.

A collaboration, titled Wrong, with American singer Kehlani served as the final single from the album.

Moreover, a notable track is Intermission: Flower, a Sufi devotional sung in Urdu, reflecting Zayn's British-Pakistani heritage.