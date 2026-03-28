Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews blames PA for exaggerated CV details

Lee Andrews tied the knot with the ex glamour model, 47, Katie, in January

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has confessed that he exaggerated a few details on his CV, addressing fraud allegations in his first interview this week.

On Friday, Lee was also hit with a new accusation that he took $1000 from a woman and has not paid her back; he denied the claims on Instagram soon after.

For the unversed, Lee claimed that he studied at Cambridge University and holds a PhD.

His LinkedIn profile previously stated he was a 'Member Of The Board of Advisors' for the Labour Party and 'Director of Philanthropy at The King’s Trust', formerly The Prince’s Trust.

However, the self-proclaimed 'millionaire' has now admitted his CV was embellished, claiming his former personal assistant was responsible.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: 'I think that’s been hyped up and made to look better than what it is and it needs to come down.

'I can’t take the showmanship of it, but I’ll take the accountability.

'The PA no longer works for me now anyway, for other reasons — probably because of that.'

He added that he does not manage his own LinkedIn or social media accounts.

However, he conceded that his CV definitely needs to change, admitting 'it's not good' by any means.

Lee Andrews tied the knot with the ex glamour model, 47, Katie, in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony.

The move shocked fans and family alike, particularly amid reports alleging that Lee is a scammer.