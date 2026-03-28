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Kanye West finally drops 'Bully' on Youtube Music even before Spotify debut

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West first premiered 'Bully' during a livestreamed listening event

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 28, 2026

Kanye West finally drops &apos;Bully&apos; on Youtube Music even before Spotify debut
Kanye West finally drops 'Bully' on Youtube Music even before Spotify debut

Ye, who previously goes by the name Kanye West, finally put his much-awaited album, titled Bully, on a streaming platform after a listening event.

The controversial rapper sent fans wild as he released his new album on Youtube Music even before dropping it on Spotify or Apple Music.

He first premiered Bully during a livestreamed listening event on YouTube, before the album’s wider release across streaming platforms.

All 18 tracks appeared on the streaming platform just after midnight as part of the rollout, making it one of the first times fans heard the project.

Around the same time, versions of Bully also appeared on YouTube / YouTube Music, blurring the line between a listening event, a soft release or an official drop.

It is pertinent to note that at the time of writing this news, fans are still waiting for the album to be available on other streaming platforms.

They rallied to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration over the delay with one writing, “spotify apple music DO YOUR JOB.”

Another shared their experience, adding, “bruh l literally ran to open my Spotify only to find Donda 2 on latest albums.”

Kanye West finally drops Bully on Youtube Music even before Spotify debut

“It’s out on youtube and ig but not spotify im crying dawg,” a third commented with a crying emoji.

The wave of hype, confusion, and urgency to listen the new album songs came a day after Kanye unveiled the album’s tracklist.

Bully Trackist

KING 

THIS A MUST

FATHER (Ft. Travis Scott)

ALL THE LOVE (Ft. André Troutman)

PUNCH DRUNK

WHATEVER WORKS

MAMA'S FAVORITE

SISTERS AND BROTHERS

BULLY (Ft. CeeLo Green)

HIGHS AND LOWS

I CAN'T WAIT

WHITE LINES (Ft. André Troutman)

CIRCLES (Ft. Don Toliver)

PREACHER MAN (2026)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2026)

DAMN (2026)

LAST BREATH (2026) (Ft. Peso Pluma)

THIS ONE HERE

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