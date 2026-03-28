Children hope for perks as David Beckham awarded knighthood

David has revealed that his kids hoped they would also benefit from his knighthood

Sir David shared an interesting conversation with his children when he was awarded knighthood by King Charles.

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, Sir David Beckham, 50, shares sons Brooklyn, 27 - from whom he is estranged - Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 14, with his wife, Victoria, 51.

David Beckham, one of Britain's most celebrated soccer players, was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle in November, in recognition of his decades-long contribution to sport and charitable causes.

The 50-year-old former England soccer captain received the honour at the royal residence, more than 20 years after he was awarded a separate royal honour recognising his contribution to football.

Notably his impact on football over a twenty year period and subsequent ambassadorial role with UNICEF.

Now, David has revealed that his kids hoped they would also benefit from his knighthood.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent on Friday, David said his children asked if they would get 'any more privileges' when he became a Sir.

Asked about what changed in his life after he was knighted, David said: 'The only thing that changed was my notepaper that I send out to people, thank you letters. That's the only thing that really changed.

'My kids turn around to me and said, "Dad, do we get any privileges like, any more?" I know that's what I said to them.

'I was like, "well, apart from the ones that you've already got, absolutely not".'

He added: 'It was one of the best… probably the best day of my life, you know, other than obviously when my kids were born and when I got married.'