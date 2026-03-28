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Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa's movie pushes release - again

Another delay for Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa's 'Animal Friends', is it a trouble or strategy?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 28, 2026

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa&apos;s movie pushes release - again
Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa's movie pushes release - again

If you were keeping tabs on Animal Friends, you might want to pencil it in… lightly.

Warner Bros. has once again shifted the release date of its star-packed live-action hybrid, now landing on January 22, 2027. That’s quite the journey for a film that was originally expected back in 2025 – and then 2026.

So what is going on? The road trip comedy (yes, another literal and scheduling road trip) is directed by Peter Atencio and features a lineup that reads like a Hollywood group chat: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy and more.

No official drama has been confirmed – but multiple delays usually mean one thing: the studio is either polishing hard… or playing the long game.

Reynolds, fresh off the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, and Momoa, who’s been bouncing between blockbusters like it’s cardio, bring serious box office muscle. Which makes the delay even more interesting?

Behind the scenes, the project has already switched studios once – moving from Sony to Warner Bros. in 2024 – so it is not exactly been a smooth ride.

Still, if there’s one thing Hollywood loves, it’s a comeback story.

For now, Animal Friends is taking the scenic routes to theaters. The real question: will the extra time turn it into a surprise hit – or just the most delayed road trip ever? 

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