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Nicholas Galitzine reveals major lifestyle shift for He-Man transformation

'Masters of the Universe' star Nicholas Galitzine talks about the challenging part of becoming He-Man
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Nicholas Galitzine reveals major lifestyle shift for He-Man transformation
Nicholas Galitzine reveals major lifestyle shift for He-Man transformation

Nicholas Galitzine reveals what it really took to prepare for the He-Man role.

The Idea Of You star opened up about the lifestyle changes he opted throughout his transformation journey for He-Man, including eating 5,000 calories a day.

“It was an everyday a week thing,” he talked about the dramatic routine change for the demanding makeover. “It was a pretty short amount of time. You kind of would love to live in this character for a year beforehand, but the training very much changed as the movie went on.”

“We started out really trying to pack on as much size as possible,” the Masters of the Universe actor explained. “You know, having up to 5,000 calories sometimes, weightlifting for three hours a day and then we streamlined it.”

When detailing intense training and lifestyle adjustments he did for the muscular and bulky character, Galitzine recalled squeezing in workout sessions whenever possible even utilizing 10 minutes break during shoots.

While his extreme commitment to becoming He-Man not just changed his physique but also his daily life, the 31-year-old “really enjoyed the challenge.”

The Red, White & Royal Blue actor also told E! News that the regimen was "something I had to really work through on a day-to-day basis."

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