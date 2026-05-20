Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca gets starring role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Martin Scorsese daughter Francesca gets starring role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Francesca Scorsese has landed her biggest role yet, joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith for its second season.

The 26-year-old daughter of Martin Scorsese has been cast as a Jane Smith in the upcoming series, which is currently filming in Los Angeles.

She joins returning leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, alongside fellow new additions Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder.

Glover, who co-created the show with Francesca Sloane, is also reportedly set to direct some of the new episodes.

Plot details and a release date remain under wraps for now.

The casting is a significant step up for Scorsese, who has been building a screen career steadily for several years. She made her film debut as a child in her father's 2004 biopic The Aviator, and went on to make brief appearances in The Departed and Hugo.

More recently she took on a main role in the HBO coming-of-age series We Are Who We Are, and has appeared in Christmas Eve In Miller's Point and this year's Roommates.

She has also worked behind the camera, directing short films and a 2025 episode of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints.

She has been refreshingly candid about the advantages that come with her surname.

"Of course I get the upper hand with a lot of things, I'm very fortunate," she told Nylon Magazine in 2024, before adding with disarming self-awareness: "I just try to be the best nepo baby that I can be."

Her path into the industry was, by her own account, never really in question.

Growing up on her father's film sets from a very young age left a lasting impression.

"My dad would always bring me on set since I was very, very small and it created like, an altered state of reality for me," she told Interview Magazine.

Interestingly, the one person who gave her any pause was Martin himself. "The only pushback was actually from my dad when I said that I wanted to get into acting," she revealed.

"That was when I was a teenager, and I was going through it a little bit."

The show she is joining has proven itself a worthy platform.

The first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, inspired by the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, earned a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes upon its 2024 release and picked up an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

For Francesca Scorsese, it represents a considerable leap into the mainstream, and one she has clearly been working towards for some time.