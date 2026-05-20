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‘The Roast of Kevin Hart' reaches big milestones just in one week of release

Kevin Hart Roast bags millions of views, just below Tom Brady Roast
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

‘The Roast of Kevin Hart&apos; reaches big milestones just in one week of release
‘The Roast of Kevin Hart' reaches big milestones just in one week of release

The Roast of Kevin Hart has reached major streaming milestones just one week after its release, officially crowned as Netflix’s most-watched television title of the week. 

The comedy special racked up an impressive 13.5 million views during the May 11–17 viewing window. 

Audiences flocked to the streaming platform to watch the event, which originally went out as a live stream during the third annual Netflix Is a Joke Festival, cementing its status as a massive ratings hit for the streamer.

The blockbuster numbers put the comedian's special in direct competition with Netflix's previous heavy hitter, The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired in 2024. 

While Hart managed to dominate the weekly charts, his special pulled in a slightly smaller overall audience than the former NFL star's event. 

The Brady roast originally debuted with 2 million views on its first night alone before going on to hit 13.8 million views during its first full week of availability.

When comparing a full seven days of tracking for both high-profile comedy specials, Hart’s total audience represents a minor two per cent decrease compared to the record-breaking numbers set by Brady last year. 

Despite just falling short of that all-time high, pulling in over 13 million views in a single week is an undeniable triumph for both Kevin Hart and Netflix, proving that the public's appetite for celebrity roasts remains incredibly high.

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