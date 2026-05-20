Jonas Brothers to launch a new project for fans

The Jonas Brothers are launching a podcast, and by the sound of it, no topic is off limits.

Hey Jonas! premieres on Wednesday, 20 May under an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia, and will be available on the iHeartRadio app, YouTube and major audio platforms.

The weekly show is executive produced by Kevin, Joe and Nick themselves, and promises an unfiltered look at their lives both on and off the stage.

The trailer gives a pretty good sense of the tone. Kevin deadpans that the whole thing came about because "everyone in the world had a podcast, so we just felt left out."

Nick, ever the more earnest of the three, offers a rather different take, suggesting it was about finding quality time together between soundcheck and showtime.

Kevin's response: "Where we have to be together in a closed environment even more." The dynamic, in other words, is exactly what fans would hope for.

Topics teased in the trailer include whether any of the brothers shower in a particularly unconventional way, tattoo ideas, and the eternal debate of flowers versus an Edible Arrangements fruit basket as a romantic gesture.

It's that kind of show.

Beyond the banter, Hey Jonas! will feature guests who know the brothers well, family members, close friends and long-term confidantes, as well as bonus episodes and exclusive interviews.

In a nostalgic touch, listeners can also call a dedicated hotline at 1-84-HEY-JONAS to leave questions, which the brothers may address on air. It's a nod to the old-school fan phone lines that feel very on-brand for a group that has always kept a close relationship with their fanbase.

The podcast is the first title in a broader slate of original programming from the brothers' production company, Powered by Jonas, in partnership with iHeart.

It arrives at a milestone moment for the trio.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers, and recent months have brought a string of celebrations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, and their starring roles in the 2025 Disney+ holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

The group has sold more than 20 million albums and earned two Grammy nominations over the course of their career.

A podcast, then, feels like the natural next move. They've done pretty much everything else.