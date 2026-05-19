 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara's graduation without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorced in 2016
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 19, 2026

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara&apos;s graduation without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie proudly supported her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie at her Spelman College graduation ceremony over the weekend.

The two were joined by Jolie’s sons Pax (22) and Knox (17).

The actress was photographed in a floor-length gray coat and black boots as she walked alongside her children on campus.

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zaharas graduation without Brad Pitt

The 21-year-old graduate wore a traditional black cap and gown with a white dress underneath, completing her milestone moment with a blue Spelman College stole.

Zahara received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zaharas graduation without Brad Pitt

Notably, Zahara was announced to the crowd as Zahara Marley Jolie, dropping her father Brad Pitt’s surname.

The move echoed her 2023 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority introduction, where she also omitted Pitt’s name.

Her siblings Vivienne and Shiloh have made similar choices in recent years, with Shiloh legally changing her name in 2024.

Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zaharas graduation without Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt did not attend the ceremony. Jolie and Pitt divorced in 2016.

A source told Page Six that it was “a shame people feel the need to cast a shadow over this celebration by taking a dig at a father who has already been separated from his family.” 

Robert Downey Jr., Paul Bettany reunion at Spring Gala breaks the internet
Robert Downey Jr., Paul Bettany reunion at Spring Gala breaks the internet
Jacob Elordi faces criticism over Cannes snub amid rumours with Kendall Jenner
Jacob Elordi faces criticism over Cannes snub amid rumours with Kendall Jenner
'Once a cheater, always a cheater': Zara McDermott under fire over past scandals
'Once a cheater, always a cheater': Zara McDermott under fire over past scandals
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding faces prenup drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding faces prenup drama
William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett clarify past open marriage remarks
William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett clarify past open marriage remarks
Louis Tomlinson fans turn emotional after new online controversary emerge
Louis Tomlinson fans turn emotional after new online controversary emerge
Anne Hathaway returns to 'Ella Enchanted' as new TV series in the works
Anne Hathaway returns to 'Ella Enchanted' as new TV series in the works
Britney Spears' 'super weird' post has fans reading between the lines
Britney Spears' 'super weird' post has fans reading between the lines