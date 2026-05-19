Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Zahara's graduation without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie proudly supported her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie at her Spelman College graduation ceremony over the weekend.

The two were joined by Jolie’s sons Pax (22) and Knox (17).

The actress was photographed in a floor-length gray coat and black boots as she walked alongside her children on campus.

The 21-year-old graduate wore a traditional black cap and gown with a white dress underneath, completing her milestone moment with a blue Spelman College stole.

Zahara received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Notably, Zahara was announced to the crowd as Zahara Marley Jolie, dropping her father Brad Pitt’s surname.

The move echoed her 2023 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority introduction, where she also omitted Pitt’s name.

Her siblings Vivienne and Shiloh have made similar choices in recent years, with Shiloh legally changing her name in 2024.

Brad Pitt did not attend the ceremony. Jolie and Pitt divorced in 2016.

A source told Page Six that it was “a shame people feel the need to cast a shadow over this celebration by taking a dig at a father who has already been separated from his family.”