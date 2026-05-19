Blake Lively court battle with Justin Baldoni appears far from finished

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may have settled part of their legal dispute earlier this month, but their courtroom battle is far from over.

New court documents show both sides are still arguing over legal fees and protections connected to California law.

The latest disagreement is about if Blake can recover money spent on lawyers after accusing Justin and others linked to Wayfarer Studios of retaliation and defamation.

Lawyers connected to Wayfarer claimed the actress dropped her remaining claims without receiving any payment, even though she originally asked for massive damages in the lawsuit.

A source close to It Ends with Us actress said the case was never really about money.

According to the source, Ryan Reynolds’ wife wanted to expose people she believed were involved in harmful actions behind the scenes.

Justin had earlier filed a huge countersuit against Blake, but a few parts of the viral case were later dismissed by the judge.

However, some retaliation related issues are still continuing in court.

Both sides are also fighting over who should be seen as the winner in the case.

A Simple Favor star’s legal team called the settlement a major victory, while the director’s lawyer said his side actually won.

The legal drama started after Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and claimed a smear campaign was launched against her.

He has continued to deny the allegations throughout the case.