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Camille Grammer breaks silence on Kelsey's cold text after split

Kelsey Grammer, Camille was finalized in February 2011
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 19, 2026

Camille Grammer breaks silence on Kelsey&apos;s cold text after split

Camille Grammer revisited the painful end of her marriage to Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, revealing the blunt message that marked their split.

“He sent me a text saying, ‘I feel no remorse for what I am doing,’” Camille shared on the Humble Brag podcast hosted by fellow Housewives Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff. “That was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me.”

The couple’s divorce played out during season one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Camille filed in July 2010, and weeks later Kelsey announced he was expecting a child with flight attendant Kayte Walsh.

Their divorce was finalized in February 2011, just two weeks before Kelsey married Walsh, his fourth wife.

Camille shared she and Kelsey, who share two children, have not spoken in 14 years, raising their kids through “parallel parenting.”

She recalled reaching out to him in the immediate aftermath of their split, asking him to rein in the “machine” of fans and insiders who were attacking her online.

“I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle and I wasn’t getting a break,” she said. “It’s being thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft and drowning.”

Kelsey remains married to Walsh with whom he recently welcomed their fourth child together, his eighth overall.

Meanwhile, Camille has since remarried and continues to speak candidly about the highs and lows of her past.

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