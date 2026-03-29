'Strictly Come Dancing' in chaos as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman exit

BBC shake-up sparks rumours of Miranda Hart on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing is facing a big shake-up after beloved hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped away from the show.

With the programme looking for fresh energy, reports say that comedian and actress Miranda Hart is in talks to join.

Fans might remember Miranda from her hit sitcom and from cheering on her friend Sarah Hadland during last year’s series.

Sources, however, said that she could bring her funny, warm personality to the show, talking to the celebs, dancers and judges, helping to keep the programme lively and entertaining.

Even though Miranda spent recent years enjoying a quieter life away from the spotlight, she has never lost her connection to television.

BBC bosses apparently see her humour as a perfect fit for the role, bringing the kind of lightness and charm that viewers loved in the past.

While nothing is confirmed yet, insiders are excited about the possibility.

If it happens, it could mark a new chapter for Strictly Come Dancing, mixing familiar comedy with the glitz and glamour of the dance floor.

Fans are waiting to see if Miranda’s easygoing style will breathe new life into the show.