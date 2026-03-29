Andrew Garfield's secret social media habit unleashed

Turns out, even Andrew Garfield cannot escape the scroll.

At the London premiere of The Magic Faraway Tree, the actor dropped the relatable truth: he is just as hooked on social media as the rest of us – just a little more undercover about it.

“I’m just as bad as everyone else,” he admitted.

Blame the algorithm, apparently. “Because I’m a human, and they’ve somehow managed to tap into our human addictive responses. So no, I’m not immune to it.”

Here’s the twist: Garfield insists he does not have social media. Publicly, at least.

“I don’t have social media,” he said. “I have, like, creeper accounts in certain places. And I have to be very, very disciplined with myself."

Yes, Spider-Man has burner accounts.

And if that sounds familiar, it’s because Florence Pugh accidentally exposed him before.

During a playful interview, she casually mentioned his lurking habits – “you tweet… not much, but you do do twits”— before realizing she might have said too much.

Garfield’s response? Immediate denial. Pugh’s response? “Oh, so I shouldn’t have said that.” Too late.

Despite the sneaky scrolling, Garfield says he genuinely respects people who manage to stay disciplined – especially parents.

“The idea of being able to do that with young kids is such a [nearly] impossible feat,” he said. “I feel very in awe of people who are able to have any kind of discipline with their kids.”

So if you are doom scrolling at midnight, congrats – you have got something in common with Andrew Garfield.