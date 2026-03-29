Keith Urban's silence speaks volumes after Nicole Kidman split

Breakups can go either way – spiral or soundtrack. For Keith Urban, it looks like it is the second one.

Months after his split from Nicole Kidman, fellow country star Russell Dickerson says the singer is doing… surprisingly okay.

Catching up at the Country to Country festival, Dickerson shared a quick but telling update: Keith “seemed in good spirits.”

Not exactly what fans expected after such a high profile break up.

"He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful," he said. "I can't wait to hear what comes out of it."

Translation? Heartbreak album incoming.

The couple – married for nearly two decades – quietly separated in September 2025, finalising their divorce earlier this year. Since then, urban has stayed mostly under the radar, sticking to what he knows best: music and live shows.

Meanwhile, Kidman is not exactly lying low. She’s front and center in Scarpetta, alongside Simon Baker – and yes, people are talking.

The two sparked buzz after being spotted getting a little close at the New York premiere.

Kidman described their chemistry as something that “just vibrates,” while Baker kept things cheeky: "I don't kiss and tell."

As for Urban? No public drama, no cryptic posts – just quiet focus. And if Dickerson’s right, all that emotion might be heading straight into the studio.

Honestly, country music fans know what that means: something real is coming.