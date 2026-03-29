Kim Kardashian drops key hints about Lewis Hamilton relationship

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship receives new spotlight after Tokyo trip

Kim Kardashian is experiencing the F1 craze close to Lewis Hamilton this year as she flew in to support her boyfriend during the race.

The 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, and shared a carousel from her family trip to Japan where the F1 champion is competing in the races.

Although The Kardashians star didn’t hard launch her boyfriend in the social media post, she gave enough clues to fans – from her red racing outfit, to the go-karting activities they took her kids to.

The SKIM founder’s red outfit looked strikingly similar to the one Lewis wore during his race, and fans theorised that it appeared as if he was behind the camera because the pictures featured everyone on the trip including Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, and kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6.

Kim’s eldest daughter North West seemingly missed the trip as she was nowhere to be seen in either the paparazzi shots or the pictures of her siblings posted by their mom.

The go-kart racing was not the only activity the kids and mom of four were up to, as she also shared a clip of them exploring a museum earlier this week.

As for Lewis, he is gearing up for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, which starts on Sunday in Tokyo.

Ahead of the game, the British athlete was spotted shopping with Kim’s son Saint at SNKRDUNK, which is a shoes and clothing retail store.

While Lewis and Kim are clearly going strong together, they have refrained to bring too much public spotlight on their relationship.

In an interview in February, the sports star clearly told the press, “It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.”