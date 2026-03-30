Kylie Kelce wants people to ‘stay out' of her ‘kitchen'

Kylie Kelce has some very clear feelings about strangers who feel the need to comment on her parenting, and she was not shy about sharing them.

Appearing on the Sunday Sports Club podcast on 29 March, the media personality and mother of four opened up to host Allison Kuch about what she called "unsolicited mom advice", and admitted it triggers an "underlying anger" she finds hard to suppress.

She gave a flavour of what she means.

"Like, when people see you out with your kid, and they're like, 'They should have a hat on.' I'm like, 'You should mind your f---ing business.'"

She had a similarly sharp response ready for comments about socks.

"'She should have socks on.' That's great, do you have any? Because the three pairs I brought with me, she already chucked, so you do with that what you will."

One of her daughters, she explained, became so difficult to keep shoes on that Kylie eventually gave up entirely.

"I literally called her shoe-dini. We would lose a shoe everywhere we went. And I was like, 'I've had enough. I'm not putting you in shoes anymore. F--- shoes. You wear socks now.' And that's it."

Anyone who dared comment on that decision got short shrift.

"I was like, 'No, no, nobody needs it. I don't need it. You don't need it. You don't need this heat. Stay out of my kitchen. I'm good.'"

When Kuch asked what kind of comment would make her want to punch someone in the face, Kylie was characteristically direct.

"Well, sometimes I have just this underlying anger when people want to give unsolicited advice, so most comments that are unwelcome advice end up with me feeling like I could fix this really quick with a punch in the face."

She described the particular frustration of comments about taking children out in cold weather, noting that most of the time she is simply walking ten steps from the car into a Dunkin' Donuts for what she called "sanity juice", a coffee.

"I need you to get so far away from me that you're actually in a different zip code," she said.

A separate category of comments that grates on her is what she called the "just wait" remarks, things like warnings about upcoming sleep regressions or teething.

She said she tries hard not to make those kinds of comments herself, knowing they don't always land the way they're intended.

"There are times to make jokes with a mom, and sometimes you don't hit it," she said. "When people say that to me, I think it hits my eardrum in a sharp way."

She added that she tries to give people grace, but acknowledged: "They're hard."

Kylie shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, known as Finn, with husband Jason Kelce. Finn turns one on Monday, 30 March.