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Olivia Munn reveals what helped her through cancer battle

Olivia Munn was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in March 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Olivia Munn reveals what helped her through cancer battle

Olivia Munn shared the key to surviving her breast cancer journey was her husband, John Mulaney.

During a candid interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Munn opened up about how her husband brought laughter, devotion, and daily support when she was confronted with the “possibility of death.”

Despite having no symptoms and a clear mammogram, Munn faced an aggressive form of the disease that required five surgeries, including a double mastectomy and hysterectomy.

Through it all, she says Mulaney never left her side.

“There’s no better person in the world to me than my husband,” Munn shared, noting that he attended “every single doctor’s appointment.”

She recalled how he carried a notebook, jotting down jokes and observations about cancer and hormone therapy to lighten the mood.

“Having the humor to go through it and having someone who is so funny—it just lightens everything,” she said.

She praised Mulaney for balancing fatherhood with caregiving, from taking their son Malcolm to the park to returning to Cedars Sinai to sit with her late at night. 

“He did it all happily,” she added.

The 45-year-old actress reflected on the lessons she learned after being diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in March 2024.

Munn emphasized that life is lived in the “little moments,” not just holidays or milestones. 

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