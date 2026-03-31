Rosalía returns to stage days after ‘extremely sick’ moment

Talk about a comeback.

Rosalía is back under the spotlight – and thankfully, no longer running off stage.

Just four days after cutting her Milan show short due to food poisoning, the Lux singer returned to stage for night one of her Madrid residency at the Movistar Arena on March 30, looking very much like herself again.

“How are we feeling tonight? I’m so happy to be here,” she told the crowd. “Last week, I wasn’t feeling too well, but I’m much better now."

That’s a serious upgrade from what fans witnessed in Milan.

Mid-show on March 25, Rosalía got brutally honest about what was happening behind the scenes.

"I tried to do this show — since the beginning, I’ve been sick. I’ve had big-time food poisoning, and I’ve tried to push it till the end but I’m feeling extremely sick."

It got worse. "I’m puking out there, and I really want to give the best show… I might try to keep going, but maybe at some point I have to stop. I’m extremely sick."

At one point, the singer admitted, “I’m in pain.”

Not exactly your typical concert confession.

Still, true to form, she pushed through as long as she could before ultimately be calling it.

Now, with her Lux tour back on track, fans can breathe easy. The ambitious project – featuring 13 languages and a mix of orchestral drama and electro-pop – has already been smashing records since its 2025 release.

Next stop? A global run, with US shows kicking off in June.

Lesson learned: even pop stars are not immune to bad food – but a comeback like this? Worth the wait.