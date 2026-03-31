New COVID-19 variant ‘Cicada’ is spreading: 5 symptoms to watch for

A new COVID-19 variant named “cicada” is quickly spreading across Europe and has been detected in 25 U.S. states.

The condition has prompted health experts to urge vigilance as Americans head into spring.

The variant officially known as BA.3.2 earned its name for its pattern of emerging in 2024, going dormant, and then resurfacing late last year.

For now, it has not affected many people in the U.S., but it now makes up roughly 30% of infections in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, raising concerns about its potential to spread further.

With 70 to 75 mutations, as opposed to dominant strains, "cicada" can partially evade immunity provided by vaccines and past infections. Doctors, however, say that if you are aware of its symptoms, you can take action early.

Health experts have listed five symptoms to watch for:

Sore throat (one of the earliest symptoms)

Fatigue

Congestion or running nose

Headache

Cough

Unlike earlier COVID-19 variants, symptoms of “cicada” have less chance of fever and loss of taste or smell.

Due to this, the virus is easily mistaken for a common cold or seasonal allergies.

At-home COVID-19 tests have been shown to identify the variant, which targets areas of the virus that change infrequently.

Health authorities advise receiving an annual fall inoculation, even though the current vaccines provide diminished protection against infection; they still provide protection against severe disease.

For those in higher-risk categories, doctors recommend considering receiving a second shot in late spring to provide protection in case of summer surges.