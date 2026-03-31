Charlie Kirk murder case: Robinson's attorneys cast doubt on bullet-rifle link

Tyler Robinson’s attorneys have raised serious questions about the bullet and rifle link in a recent court filing.

Tyler Robinson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old conservative and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson have requested the court to delay the upcoming hearing that is set to take place in May.

The motion that was filed on Friday, March 27, requesting rights under the pretext of Sixth and Eighth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

As per Robinson’s attorneys, the prosecution has not shared all the evidence, and therefore, defense needs more time to prepare.

For context, the alleged accused in the murder of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson is set for a hearing on April 17, 2026.

Robinson’s attorneys made a surprise move in the motion that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) didn’t establish a link between rifle and bullet used to kill Charlie Kirk during an autopsy.

“Regarding the firearm evidence, the defense has been provided with an ATF summary report which indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson,” as per the motion submitted before the court.

The motion also stated that the FBI is "in the process" of conducting a second comparative bullet analysis, as well as a bullet lead analysis.

The defense said in its motion that it may try to use the analysis to get a clean chit for Robinson during the preliminary hearing.

While prosecutors are determined to prove they got enough evidence against Robinson, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, to continue with a trial.

Prosecution seeking the death penalty for 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder in the September 10 shooting of Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.