Tony Godden, former West Brom legend dies aged 70

The Gillingham-born star and former Chelsea goalkeeper Tonny Godden dies at age 70.

West Brom have shared the news of club legend Tony Godden on their social media platforms.

Paying a heart-touching tribute, West Brom issued a statement that reads, “We’re desperately saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Albion goalkeeper Tony Godden.

To this day, Tony holds the record of consecutive Albion appearances, with 228—and took to the pitch 329 times in total for the club.”

“Rest in peace, Tony.”

Who was Tony Godden?

Godden was a towering figure at The Hawthorns, who played in 228 straight matches for Albion, which is still a record no one has been able to break and played 329 times in total for them.

Godden played for the Baggies for nine years between 1977 and 1986 and later in his career he had spells at Chelsea and Birmingham City.

Godden played 37 matches for Chelsea in his career and spent one year in west London from 1986-87.

The most historic moment of his career came when Godden saved two penalties in a 1-0 win for the Blue against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 1986.

The goalkeeper also made appearances for Luton Town, Peterborough United and Bury.

But his stardom truly began after he signed with West Brom, where he played a key role in becoming a club legend.

Albions have planned to pay homage to their legend Godden this coming Friday, April 3, in a game against Wrexham.