Why did Ghana sack Otto Addo just 2 months ahead of FIFA World Cup?

Ghana after a loss against Germany by 2-1, sacked their head coach Otto Addo at a time when the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner.

At Stuttgart, the match against Germany marks the fourth defeat in a row.

Ghana, last week defeated by Austria are in the Three Lions’ Group L at the World Cup, both teams are set to face off on June 23 in their group fixture.

Though the Ghana Football Association didn’t state any reasons that led to his sacking, the statement issued read, “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the head coach of the senior men's national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.”

Who is Ghana’s sacked head coach Otto Addo?

Otto Addo, having roots in Germany, is an ex-Ghana international whose contract was extended for the second time in March 2024 but remains unsuccessful in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

During his second stint as head coach, Ghana won eight and lost nine of 22 games.

He led Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, after he had worked as an assistant to Ghana’s head coach Milovan Rajevac.

The team only succeeded in beating South Korea by 3-2 in their World Cup run in Qatar and couldn’t qualify for the next round after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.

Just 72 days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Black Stars, are gearing up to play at their fifth World Cup run, where they will face Panama and Croatia in Group L fixtures.