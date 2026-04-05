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Chisora vs Wilder: Everything to know about start time, undercard, live updates

Ring walks for Chisora vs Wilder is scheduled for 10:25 PM BST

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Chisora vs Wilder: Everything to know about start time, undercard, live updates
Chisora vs Wilder: Everything to know about start time, undercard, live updates

The O2 Arena is about to host the highly anticipated heavyweight clash tonight.

The crossover is between fan favourite Derek ‘War’ Chisora and former WBC champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder.

With 36 wins and 13 losses, Chisora has won less than two-thirds of his professional bouts. This illustrates that he has consistently been the underdog throughout his career, and he never gives up.

With 23 of those wins coming by knockout, Chisora has knockout power, but is no one-punch knockout artist like his rival.

The statistics that favour Wilder show 44 wins, 4 losses, and a draw. With 43 knockouts, Wilder can be said to have put out his opponents nearly every time he emerged victorious.

He had only one draw against Tyson Fury in 2018, which many people think Wilder actually won.

When and how to watch Chisora vs Wilder

The main card is expected to start at 7:00 p.m. BST with ring walks scheduled for around 10:25 p.m. BST.

Fans can watch the event live on DAZN pay-per-view.

The undercard

In the appetizer bout, there are heavyweight contenders Matty Harris and Franklin Ignatius. In the main supporting bout, an up-and-coming fighter, Jared Anderson, beat Jordan Dujon in the eighth round after giving a great performance and insulting his adversary.

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