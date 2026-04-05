Everything to know about NeeDoh squishies toy: Price, where to buy, and are they safe for kids

The rubbery toy made by Massachusetts-based Schylling, NeeDoh squishies, has unexpectedly gone viral on social media.

The sales of the squishies have skyrocketed, leaving stores empty and resellers charging triple the price.

CEO Paul Weingard reported that the company sold through the entire year’s inventory within the first nine weeks of 2026.

While talking to Business Insider, Weingard said, “Literally within the first nine weeks of the year, we’d sold through the whole year’s inventory. No company can plan for that.”

NeeDoh was introduced by Schylling in 2017, but demand skyrocketed this holiday season after the advent calendar-style pack took off on TikTok and elsewhere online.

Schylling claims that NeeDoh is its biggest-selling product in 52 years.

The toy is priced between $6 to $10, but due to supply chain shortages, resellers on Walmart are selling it for $200.

Where to buy NeeDoh?

The toy is available at Schylling’s official website, the company’s Amazon store, Walmart, and Target. But due to the shutdown of factories in China during the Lunar New Year in February, the company is facing a significant shortage.

Are NeeDoh safe for kids?

According to manufacturers, NeeDosh squishies are manufactured from non-toxic thermoplastic rubber.

Additionally, there’s no BPA, phthalates, or latex. It also complies with U.S. toy safety standards. These standards make it safe for kids.

However, for extra caution, parents are advised not to give squishies to children under 3 years old as they pose choking hazards. The company recommends the toy for ages 5 and up.