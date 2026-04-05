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Is Trump in hospital? Speculation rises after public appearances cancelled

White House denies Trump hospitalisation as health rumours explode online

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Is Trump in hospital? Speculation rises after public appearances cancelled
Is Trump in hospital? Speculation rises after public appearances cancelled

The White House stated on Saturday, April 4, to deny all claims related to U.S. President Donald Trump being admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Social media is buzzing with rumours that the 79-year-old president is not in good health.

The speculations started when the White House announced at 11:08 a.m. (local time) that Trump would not make any appearances for the rest of the day.

This is a surprising statement from Trump because he is expected to be at the Mar-a-Lago facility over the weekend, where he plays golf.

The White House immediately responded, declaring that the claim was totally baseless and that Trump had remained committed to his responsibilities.

Health issues have become a consistent theme throughout Trump's presidency. In particular, his mental and physical ability to serve as president has been brought into question due to several mistakes on his part.

His last known visit to Walter Reed occurred in October when he took an MRI. At that time, Trump said the scan was "perfect."

In 2025, White House made it public that Trump is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency.

In this condition, veins in the legs struggle to return blood to the heart. However, the doctors assure that the condition is very common in older people.

The U.S. President is also seen wearing cosmetic patches often on the back of his hand. 

The White House also denied all these rumours of a possible connection between the disease and cosmetic patches, citing that bruising is due to repeated handshaking, not linked to any vein disease. 

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