Inside Timothée Chalamet’s ‘escape’ after Oscars 2026 humiliation

Timothée Chalamet has been soaking up the quiet in Turks and Caicos with Kylie Jenner — but insiders say this is not just a luxury getaway.

This is a recovery mode.

“Of course it hurt,” a source noted of his Best Actor loss at the Academy Awards. “He wanted it. He really did.”

And honestly? The night did not exactly go easy on him.

Between a string of jokes – including host Conan O’Brien poking fun at his ballet comments – and subtle onstage digs about art and relevance, the ceremony turned into something of a slow roast.

At one point, Chalamet and Jenner even slipped out for about an hour.

“It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes,” one onlooker noted.

By the end of the night, Michael B. Jordan took home the Oscar, leaving Chalamet empty-handed – and, apparently, needing some distance.

“He’s been there a while,” an insider said of the tropical escape. “This isn’t just a quick trip — it’s a reset.”

Still, do not mistake the beach for defeat.

“He’s not changing who he is,” the source added. “He’s confident, driven, and very aware of exactly where he stands.”

In fact, the loss may have done the opposite of slowing him down.

“If anything, it made him more focused,” the insider emphasised. “He wants the next one even more.”

With major projects – including the next Dune installment –already lined up, Chalamet is not disappearing.

“He took the hit,” the source summed up. “But he’s not stepping back — he’s gearing up.”