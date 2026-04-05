 
Geo News

Inside Timothée Chalamet's ‘escape' after Oscars 2026 humiliation

Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars 2026 night spirals – Here’s what happened next

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Inside Timothée Chalamet&apos;s ‘escape&apos; after Oscars 2026 humiliation
Inside Timothée Chalamet’s ‘escape’ after Oscars 2026 humiliation

Timothée Chalamet has been soaking up the quiet in Turks and Caicos with Kylie Jenner — but insiders say this is not just a luxury getaway. 

This is a recovery mode.

“Of course it hurt,” a source noted of his Best Actor loss at the Academy Awards. “He wanted it. He really did.”

And honestly? The night did not exactly go easy on him.

Between a string of jokes – including host Conan O’Brien poking fun at his ballet comments – and subtle onstage digs about art and relevance, the ceremony turned into something of a slow roast. 

At one point, Chalamet and Jenner even slipped out for about an hour.

“It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes,” one onlooker noted.

By the end of the night, Michael B. Jordan took home the Oscar, leaving Chalamet empty-handed – and, apparently, needing some distance.

“He’s been there a while,” an insider said of the tropical escape. “This isn’t just a quick trip — it’s a reset.”

Still, do not mistake the beach for defeat.

“He’s not changing who he is,” the source added. “He’s confident, driven, and very aware of exactly where he stands.”

In fact, the loss may have done the opposite of slowing him down.

“If anything, it made him more focused,” the insider emphasised. “He wants the next one even more.”

With major projects – including the next Dune installment –already lined up, Chalamet is not disappearing.

“He took the hit,” the source summed up. “But he’s not stepping back — he’s gearing up.”

Tom Felton surprises cast with songs on ‘They Will Kill You' set
Tom Felton surprises cast with songs on ‘They Will Kill You' set
Lisa Kudrow criticises sitcoms for being ‘too afraid'
Lisa Kudrow criticises sitcoms for being ‘too afraid'
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark 1st Easter together with loved-up snaps
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark 1st Easter together with loved-up snaps
Paul McCartney looks back at life-changing moments with late wife Linda
Paul McCartney looks back at life-changing moments with late wife Linda
Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian Tour after distressing update
Goo Goo Dolls cancel remaining Canadian Tour after distressing update
Justin Bieber ignites documentary release speculations ahead of Coachella
Justin Bieber ignites documentary release speculations ahead of Coachella
Jamie Bell returns to 'Peaky Blinders' for new generation
Jamie Bell returns to 'Peaky Blinders' for new generation
Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases
Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases