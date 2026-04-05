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Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases

Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo both have new albums coming out in near future

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan share big milestone ahead of new album releases
Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo both have new albums coming out in near future

Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan both have highly-anticipated albums to be released and they have both risen to the top-most saved albums chart.

The 23-year-old pop star just announced her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which will be released on June 12, following Kahan's album The Great Divide out on April 24.   

Both the records have been saved by a large number of fans and placed in the Top 10 Countdowns category on Spotify.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker has so far released two singles from his fourth album, the title track and Porch Light, and also revealed the tracklist featuring 17 songs.

As for the GUTS songstress, she is rumoured to be announcing a single soon as fans have spotted clues in her album promo. 

Kahan will also be heading to a promotional tour for his album, while Rodrigo is rumoured to be doing the same but the official announcement awaits.

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