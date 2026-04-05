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Matric exams in Karachi pushed to April 10 after schools demand delay

Board says revised timetable will be issued soon, and students will sit their exams at centres already assigned to them

By
Rana Javaid
|

Published April 05, 2026

Students solving paper in examination center during annual examination of matriculation under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), located on North Nazimabad area in Karachi, April 16, 2025. — PPI
Students solving paper in examination center during annual examination of matriculation under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), located on North Nazimabad area in Karachi, April 16, 2025. — PPI 

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Karachi have been postponed, with the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announcing on Sunday that they will now start on April 10, 2026.

The decision follows demands by an alliance of private schools, which had called for a delay, citing incomplete arrangements and lack of preparedness.

The group raised concerns that examination centres had not been finalised, admit cards had not been issued on time, and exam materials had not yet been dispatched.

In a press release, the BSEK said it was transitioning from a manual to a digital system. 

“Therefore, the software application was overloaded and faced temporary disruption. The IT team is working to resolve the issue,” the board's statement said.

“The SSC examinations have been rescheduled to start on April 10, 2026, to ensure they are conducted in an ‘organised … and transparent manner,’” it added.

The board said a revised timetable will be issued soon, and students will sit their exams at the centres already assigned to them.

The alliance had previously warned that there was still no clarity regarding centres and other arrangements, urging authorities to reschedule the exams to avoid disruption.

However, the BSEK maintained that preparations were complete, noting that admit cards had already been uploaded to its website and dispatched to private candidates at their residential addresses.

The board office also remained open, including on Sunday, for candidates who had not yet received their cards.

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