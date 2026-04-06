Sydney Sweeney might be ‘the next Bond'

Hollywood director Paul Feig has thrown his support behind Sydney Sweeney to become the next James Bond, suggesting the 28-year-old star should take on the role of the legendary British spy rather than a traditional "Bond girl".

Having recently worked with the actress on the thriller The Housemaid, Feig is convinced that her intelligence and professionalism make her the perfect candidate to lead the franchise.

When asked if he could see her in a more conventional glamorous role for the upcoming film, he insisted: “I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great.”

The director's comments come at a time of intense speculation regarding who will replace Daniel Craig, who left the series after 2021’s No Time to Die.

While actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, and Jack O’Connell have all been heavily linked to the part, the idea of a female Bond has long been a point of discussion among fans and industry insiders.

Feig, who praised Sweeney as one of the hardest-working and savviest people he knows, clearly believes she has the "super-spy" qualities needed to reinvent the character for a new era.

The next 007 film is set to be a major production, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the helm and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight handling the script.

As the search for the next lead continues, the backing from a high-profile director like Feig adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the casting process.

Whether the producers are ready for such a radical shift remains to be seen, but with Sweeney’s star power continuing to rise, the prospect of her stepping into the world of international espionage is certainly getting people talking.