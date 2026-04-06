Louis Tomlinson fans light up arena during emotional Prague show

Louis Tomlinson took over the Prague stage with thousands of fans lighting up the arena.

On Sunday, April 5, the former One Direction star completed his ninth show during his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

At the O2 Arena in the Praha 9 district, which has a capacity of approximately 18,000 for concert events, the Lemonade hitmaker delivered a live rendition of his solo hits and a few singles from his band boy era.

After wrapping up the most recent concert, he turned to his social media to offer a glimpse from the night.

On his Instagram Stories the X Factor alum posted an image capturing him from behind, standing on a circular stage in the middle of a large, dark arena.

Dressed in a simple black t-shirt and dark trousers, he is pointing one arm up toward the crowd as the venue is packed with thousands of fans holding up their phone flashlights, creating a sea of lights.

At the bottom, a location tag identifies the city as Prague, Czech Republic. Below that, the text "SHOW 9" indicates this was the ninth performance of his current tour.

The snapshot captures an epic moment from the 34-year-old musician’s live shows.

Louis is currently at the European leg of his How Did We Get Here? World Tour, supporting his third studio album, titled How Did I Get Here? released on January 23.