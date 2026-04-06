Niall Horan reveals One Direction song he 'absolutely hate'

Niall Horan looked back on a One Direction song he isn’t really a fan of.

Last month the former boy band star appeared on Capital FM during a promotional interview for his upcoming fourth studio solo album, titled Dinner Party, set to release on June 5.

The channel posted a snippet on Instagram which captured the moment he revealed the name of a 1D track that he didn't like performing.

The clip opens with the Slow Hands hitmaker reading a cue card, “I have loved you since the 1D era. Was there ever a song you absolutely hated performing?”

“I mean there's a couple off the first album,” he responded before name dropping the record, “I Want I Want.”

“It probably wasn't a favourite to be honest with you,” the X Factor alum explained. “I wouldn't say I hated performing it. It's more in hindsight that I hated it. At the time I didn't mind it.”

“I just think with all the music that we had on the back end, the last two or three albums were in my eyes very, very good,” he continued. “And I loved all the songs.”

In a hilarious instance, the Irish musician even forgot the name of his own song. “Is it an I Want I Want or is it just I Want? I think it's I Want,” he added with uncertainty before being sure. “Yeah, it's I Want.”

Niall, along with Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, was launched into global stardom as part of a group during their teenage years.

Zayn left the group in 2015, just months before the band announced an indefinite hiatus.