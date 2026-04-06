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Three Pakistanis injured in UAE port incident; PM calls for restraint

Pakistan in contact with UAE authorities to ensure all necessary support extended to citizens

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 06, 2026

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters
  • Fire at Khor Fakkan Port under control after debris fall.
  • Injuries ranged from minor to moderate for Pakistanis.
  • Authorities urged public to follow official sources.

SHARJAH: Three Pakistani nationals were injured after debris from an intercepted projectile fell at Khor Fakkan Port, authorities said, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced concern and called for restraint.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau said a fire broke out at the port on Sunday after debris fell following a successful interception by UAE air defence systems. Emergency teams brought the blaze under control, and cooling operations were ongoing.

Three Pakistani nationals sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while one Nepalese national was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, the statement added. Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumours.

PM Shehbaz, in a post on social media platform X, said he was “deeply concerned” over the incident and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. “We remain in close contact with UAE authorities to ensure all necessary support is extended to our citizens,” he said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE and reiterates the urgent need for restraint and de-escalation in the region,” the prime minister added.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi also expressed concern and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Khor Fakkan Port, located on the Gulf of Oman, handles between 10 and 30 vessels daily and allows shipping access without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a key logistics hub in the region.

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