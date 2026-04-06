BTS ARMY grows concerned as K-pop band takes on 'Hot Ones' finale challenge

BTS to face the heat in 'Hot Ones' Season 29 finale: Official announcement

BTS will be facing extreme heat on Hot Ones Season 29 finale and the ARMY is concerned for V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung.

A couple of days after teasing the "biggest episode ever" the First We Feat celebrity interview series officially announced that the globally acclaimed K-pop boy band will be tackling the fiery wings on the show.

The full lineup, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will join host Sean Evans for the Season's finale on Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. EST on YouTube.

Producers created their largest table ever with seven chairs and a record 80 wings, about 10 per person, as the group battles sauces from mild to the brutal Da Bomb right after their new album ARIRANG.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, memes and concerns especially over V considerng his spice tolerance.

One TaeTae supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “V DO YOU NEED OUR HELP ????”

“My poor mochi's cheeks will be so red....he'll be looking like a cherub angel,” another added.

A third dropped a thoughtful message, “Sending thought and prayer to that one comedian from BTS.”

A fourth expressed mixed feelings, “Poor Tae!!!But very excited to see them all.”

One fan meanwhile suggested that V and Jin might be the first to give up before J Hope and RM. Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook could be the finalists.