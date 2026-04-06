Robert Pattinson sparks Suki Waterhouse collab rumours ahead of new record

Robert Pattinson might have built a reputation as a movie star, but his singing talents are no less admirable.

The 39-year-old actor, whose movie, The Drama, was recently released had an unreleased song leaked on social media.

Pattinson's friend Leif Vollebekk took to Instagram and shared a snippet from their jam sessions from "last year" on Stories after watching the movie.

The recording quickly went viral with fans urging the Batman star to release his own music, and collaborate with his musician fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

Reacting to the audio, one X user wrote, "pls tell me ur singing on suki's new album," while another agreed, "WE NEED A SUKI WATERHOUSE AND ROBERT PATTINSON COLLAB."

Fans have also sharing similar sentiments on Waterhouse's social media posts as she is currently teasing her new album.

The Good Looking hitmaker has released the first single, Back in Love, from the new record but further details have not been released.

While fans still hope Waterhouse's album has a song featuring Pattinson, last year the Twilight actor registered seven songs on ASCAP, as both performer and writer. All tracks were co-written with his longtime friend Marcus Foster.

It suggested an EP in works, but so far there hasn't been an official announcement.