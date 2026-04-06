Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals secret decade-long Parkinson's battle

The singer and fashion designer, 60, previously beat cancer and recently underwent surgery for Parkinson's

Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca, is opening up about her secret decade-long battle with Parkison’s disease — after defeating breast cancer.

The couple — who have been married for 36 years and share five children together — revealed the news during a joint appearance on The Today Show on Monday, April 6. After recently undergoing a novel non-invasive surgery for one side of her body, Rebecca, 60, finally decided to disclose her journey in order to make the treatment “more accessible” and “give hope to” others with Parkinson's.

“I feel good. I’m able to write my name, my dates, I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years,” the singer and fashion designer said about her ongoing recovery, which will be followed by another surgery in September.

The Brooklyn 99 star chimed in, “To watch her write her name for the first time in years… I’m choked up just thinking about it.”

Rebecca first started noticing symptoms such as numbness in 2012. However, it took three years to diagnose her after doctors initially wrote the symptoms off as anxiety. “It’s not uncommon with us ladies for someone to call everything stress,” she noted.

When she finally got her diagnosis, Rebecca followed a simple mantra: “Just keep walking.” She refused to reveal her diagnosis before as she did not want “pity.”

The White Chicks actor recalled his reaction to the diagnosis, saying, “I knew she was a superhero — she already went through cancer and defeated it.” Indeed, Rebecca has been cancer-free ever since she underwent a double mastectomy in 2020.

“This is why you get married. In sickness and in health, this is the battle we were designed to fight together,” Terry added.