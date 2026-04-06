Keanu Reeves brutally honest rule for surviving Hollywood

Keanu Reeves has never been one to sugarcoat Hollywood.

In a candid new interview with E! News, the John Wick star offered blunt but impactful advice for anyone chasing their big break.

“Try not to be a f--king a--hole. And go to work and respect who you’re working with until they prove they don’t get your respect,” he said.

Reeves shared the wise words of wisdom alongside Outcome costars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, who both agreed the advice extends far beyond the film industry.

“Yeah. That’s life,” Diaz quipped, adding that fame comes with no handbook.

“You gotta just make it your own—you don’t know what it’s gonna be. Also, there’s reaching out to other people that you admire… and asking them for some advice.”

White Collar star emphasized the importance of community.

He advised young actors to keep friends who knew them before fame.

“They can really ground you and be there through the ups and downs,” he said.

The trio’s upcoming Apple TV+ film, directed by Jonah Hill and streaming April 10, explores themes of redemption and accountability through Reeves’ character Reef Hawke.

With over three decades in Hollywood, Reeves’ advice may be simple, but it’s the kind of grounded truth that resonates in an industry often defined by ego.