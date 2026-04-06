Who won Irish Grand National 2026? Here are full results

On Easter Monday, April 6, a horse named “Soldier in Milan” secured the victory at the 2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

He was among the fan favourites and successfully lived up to the expectations of the fans by surpassing all other competitors by a very big margin.

His trainer, Emmet Mullins, and jockey Donagh Meyler also received praise for this remarkable success.

After the race, Meyler said: “I had to pinch myself.”

The second position was attributed to “Showurappreciation.” While “The Enabler” came third and “Argento Boy” finished fourth.

All horses completed the race. Out of 30 horses that took part in the race, only 10 finished. Among those horses that did not complete the race were two popular horses, Kiss Will and The Jukebox Kid, one of which fell and the other of which gave up.

This is definitely a good result achieved by the Mullins training team. Moreover, everyone can’t wait until the next Aintree race starts.

In yet another race that day, jockey Harry Cobden steered his first victorious mount for his new master, JP McManus.

Those who placed their bets on Soldier In Milan early in the race at odds of 6-1 were very happy.